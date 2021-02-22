William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,992,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,499 shares during the quarter. Etsy accounts for about 1.2% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $354,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,625,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Etsy by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 3,387.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 533,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,852,000 after buying an additional 517,903 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $8.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.39. 67,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.17 and a 200-day moving average of $155.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.26, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $239.47.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.80, for a total transaction of $801,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,963.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $1,279,857.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,346 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.59.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

