Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Raised to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $73.96 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $84.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average is $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $1,478,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,292.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,801,950. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

