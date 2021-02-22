Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WAB. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

NYSE:WAB opened at $73.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.55. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $84.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 25,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $1,861,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,166.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $4,801,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

