Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2021 // Comments off

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WFSTF. Raymond James increased their target price on Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Western Forest Products from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.89.

OTCMKTS:WFSTF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 379,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,306. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.32.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.