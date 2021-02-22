Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WFSTF. Raymond James increased their target price on Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Western Forest Products from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.89.

OTCMKTS:WFSTF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 379,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,306. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.32.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

