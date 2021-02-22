Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.84

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.84 and last traded at $88.41, with a volume of 124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.07.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,329 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after buying an additional 1,722,432 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,964,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,544,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,325,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

