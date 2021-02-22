West Coast Financial LLC Has $20.72 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,316 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.0% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 284,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 63,370 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,778,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $129.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

