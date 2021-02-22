Wells Fargo & Company Raises Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $154.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $136.28 on Monday. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $148.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 257.14 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 in the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $976,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,181,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Professional Planning acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

