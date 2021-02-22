Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.65-1.75 for the period.

Shares of NYSE:WRI traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.08. 990,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,029. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

