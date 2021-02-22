Wealthsimple US Ltd. Has $24.49 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Wealthsimple US Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,952 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 13.4% of Wealthsimple US Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wealthsimple US Ltd. owned about 0.78% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $24,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,218,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,595 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,171,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,082,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,186,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,213,000 after acquiring an additional 714,796 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,766,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $41.13 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $51.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.44.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

