Wealthsimple US Ltd. Acquires New Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wealthsimple US Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Novartis comprises about 0.1% of Wealthsimple US Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $88.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.27 and a 200-day moving average of $88.67. The firm has a market cap of $201.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

