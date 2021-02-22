Wayfair (NYSE:W) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Critical Review

Wayfair (NYSE:W) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Wayfair and Ozon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayfair -5.35% N/A -18.55% Ozon N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Wayfair and Ozon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayfair 5 11 15 0 2.32 Ozon 0 4 2 0 2.33

Wayfair currently has a consensus target price of $272.52, indicating a potential downside of 6.91%. Ozon has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential downside of 23.29%. Given Wayfair’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Wayfair is more favorable than Ozon.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.3% of Wayfair shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Wayfair shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wayfair and Ozon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayfair $9.13 billion 3.19 -$984.58 million ($10.65) -27.49 Ozon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ozon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wayfair.

Summary

Wayfair beats Ozon on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

