WAX (WAXP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.04 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market cap of $123.02 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000509 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000249 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00028151 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,703,925,453 coins and its circulating supply is 1,515,418,207 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

