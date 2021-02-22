Warburg Research Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €140.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €202.00 ($237.65) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €179.38 ($211.03).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

ETR:MTX opened at €191.55 ($225.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €203.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €178.86. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.85. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 52-week high of €269.90 ($317.53).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.