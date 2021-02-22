Warburg Research Analysts Give Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) a €33.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SKB. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.40 ($29.88).

SKB opened at €25.52 ($30.02) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88. The company has a market cap of $421.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is €25.98 and its 200 day moving average is €21.50. Koenig & Bauer has a 12-month low of €14.42 ($16.96) and a 12-month high of €27.46 ($32.31).

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

