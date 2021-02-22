Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 7% This Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $154.78 million and $12.94 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.53 or 0.00233914 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007603 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,354.42 or 0.02523904 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00040085 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.