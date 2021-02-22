Vulcan Minerals Inc. (VUL.V) (CVE:VUL) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.16

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (VUL.V) (CVE:VUL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 463733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a current ratio of 16.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67.

About Vulcan Minerals Inc. (VUL.V) (CVE:VUL)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, evaluates, and explores for minerals properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; Lizard Pond gold property located in central Newfoundland; Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland; and South Voisey's Bay nickel/copper/cobalt project located in Labrador.

