Vonovia’s (VNA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Vonovia (ETR:VNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VNA. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €63.29 ($74.46).

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €53.82 ($63.32) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €56.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.70. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 12 month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

