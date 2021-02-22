VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,458 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,362,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,398,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,645,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,156,000 after buying an additional 380,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,979,990,000 after buying an additional 269,142 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $234.70 on Monday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $240.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.10.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

