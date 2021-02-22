VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 57.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,750,000 after buying an additional 1,068,171 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,919,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3,205.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 254,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after buying an additional 246,599 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,444,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter.

KBE opened at $49.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.49. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $49.46.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

