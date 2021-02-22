VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 574.6% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 679,674 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the period.

IGSB stock opened at $55.03 on Monday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02.

