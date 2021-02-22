VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $197,000 Stock Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,950 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GoPro by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the third quarter worth $54,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in GoPro by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

GPRO opened at $7.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.09 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. Equities research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPRO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,108,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

