Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.42

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.42 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 2215213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $500,033.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 273,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,943.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 252,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 102,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

