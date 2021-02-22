Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.42

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.42 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 2215213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.
Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.
The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84.
In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $500,033.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 273,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,943.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 252,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 102,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.
About Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.
