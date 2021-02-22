Viridian Ria LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Viridian Ria LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.9% of Viridian Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.46. 8,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,570. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $219.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.