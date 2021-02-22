Viridian Ria LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,640.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

EWJ traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.26. 165,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,058,711. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.03.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

