Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock opened at $31.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 12,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $357,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $203,420.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,345. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

