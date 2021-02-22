Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.41 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,582 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1,962.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,991,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AbbVie by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,673 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2,163.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,231,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $105.01 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $185.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.39.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.