Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.85 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $34,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN opened at $254.29 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,915 shares of company stock worth $28,972,506. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.76.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.