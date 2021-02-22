Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $13.66 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 20.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Alphabet by 2,229.0% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after buying an additional 177,269 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 64.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after acquiring an additional 125,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

GOOGL opened at $2,088.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,893.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,691.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

