Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 731 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,453 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $260,802.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,653.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total transaction of $994,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,321,490.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,786 shares of company stock worth $7,628,604. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTXS opened at $132.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

