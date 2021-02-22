Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,431 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA opened at $8.36 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

