Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,415 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 8.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 6.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 16.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $37,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at $202,402. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $37.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.40 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $41.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.33 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

