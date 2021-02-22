Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 698 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,866 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 526.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 30.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $36.77 on Monday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.76.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $50,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.