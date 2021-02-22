VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $32.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. VICI Properties traded as high as $28.56 and last traded at $28.41, with a volume of 8739688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VICI. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 128,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,228.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 966,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after buying an additional 893,473 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in VICI Properties by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 64,554 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 53,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. Equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

