Veros (VRS) Price Down 83.8% Over Last 7 Days

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Veros coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. Veros has a total market capitalization of $196,455.60 and approximately $154.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Veros has traded down 83.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veros alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00057138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.24 or 0.00755087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00039571 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00024809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006125 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00060987 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00038881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.54 or 0.04390808 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros is a coin. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. The official website for Veros is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.