VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VEON. HSBC cut VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet cut VEON from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut VEON from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.90.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. VEON has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. VEON had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VEON by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,657,000 after buying an additional 14,819,575 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its stake in shares of VEON by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 66,354,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,195,000 after buying an additional 13,239,898 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of VEON by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,621,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after buying an additional 1,537,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VEON by 21.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,005,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after buying an additional 1,404,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of VEON by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,320,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 1,072,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

