Venator Materials (VNTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VNTR opened at $4.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $447.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $91,224,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNTR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.72.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

