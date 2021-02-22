Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,660,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,888 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $452,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 728,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,345,000 after acquiring an additional 42,196 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 173,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,247,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.96.

VEEV opened at $313.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.12 and its 200-day moving average is $279.21. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total transaction of $723,125.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,133.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,730. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

