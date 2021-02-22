Vectors Research Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises 1.1% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $287,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,040 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.12.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.66. 59,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,670. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $120.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.79 and a 200-day moving average of $86.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.