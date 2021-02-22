Vectors Research Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALB traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.50. 27,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,508. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $188.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

