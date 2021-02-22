Vectors Research Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 150,354 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 91,126 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

NYSE TJX traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,732. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.82, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.