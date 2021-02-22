Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires 613 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,033 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

AXP stock traded up $4.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.36 and its 200-day moving average is $110.97. The company has a market capitalization of $109.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $133.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

