Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) SVP Gregoire Ramade Sells 2,000 Shares

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $55,820.00.

Gregoire Ramade also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $63,840.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $55,300.00.

NYSE:VAPO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,740. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $718.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of -1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $54.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAPO. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 204.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 538.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 18.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Vapotherm by 50.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 293,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after buying an additional 97,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vapotherm from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vapotherm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

