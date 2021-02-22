Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) SVP Gregoire Ramade Sells 2,000 Shares

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $55,820.00.
Gregoire Ramade also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 20th, Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $63,840.00.
- On Monday, December 21st, Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $55,300.00.
NYSE:VAPO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,740. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $718.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of -1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $54.42.
A number of brokerages have commented on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vapotherm from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vapotherm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.
About Vapotherm
Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.
