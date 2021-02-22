Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 627.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $411,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $80.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.82. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $82.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.