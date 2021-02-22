Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 8.8% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $49,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 374,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.9% during the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $216.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,570. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $219.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.16.

