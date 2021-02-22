Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

