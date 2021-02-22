Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Viridian Ria LLC

Viridian Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.2% of Viridian Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $4.82 on Monday, reaching $259.95. 25,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,305. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.35 and a 200 day moving average of $240.50. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.