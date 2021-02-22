Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,431.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 87,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after buying an additional 82,167 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 52,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $260.32. 15,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,305. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.35 and its 200-day moving average is $240.50. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

