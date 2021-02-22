Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Separately, William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $231.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $236.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.83 and its 200 day moving average is $159.04. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 118.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

