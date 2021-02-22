Validity (VAL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $873,596.00

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, Validity has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for $2.24 or 0.00004198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $9.47 million and $873,596.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.97 or 0.00484497 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00067844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00087258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00059155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.20 or 0.00513005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00072876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00027463 BTC.

About Validity

Validity’s total supply is 4,241,961 coins and its circulating supply is 4,221,501 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

Buying and Selling Validity

Validity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

