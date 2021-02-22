Vai (VAI) One Day Volume Hits $14.87 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Vai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $240.04 million and approximately $14.87 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vai has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.74 or 0.00493255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00067528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00090568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00061533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00075903 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.19 or 0.00449337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00027525 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s total supply is 240,108,806 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

Vai Token Trading

Vai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

